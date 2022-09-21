Live Streaming Of SC Constitution Bench Proceedings From Sep 27

The Supreme Court of India has decided to start live streaming of Constitution bench cases from September 27, Tuesday. A full court, comprising all the judges of the Supreme Court took the decision on the matter. The decision was unanimous and the hearings will initially be telecast live on YouTube. Later, Supreme Court will develop its own platform to host the live telecast of proceedings.

Currently, the Supreme Court of India is hearing important constitutional matters including the constitutional validity of the reservation for the Economically Weaker Section.

It is all known knowledge that in the month of August, the top court telecast its first proceedings involving that of a ceremonial bench bidding adieu to NV Ramana, Lalit's Predecessor.

The Apex Court declared the live telecast of court proceedings part of the right to access justice under Article 21 of the Constitution in September 2018. Later, SC's e-Committee, headed by Justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, came out with model guidelines to regulate the live-streaming of court proceedings. Gujarat, Orissa, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Patna, and Madhya Pradesh high courts live-stream their proceedings through their YouTube channels.

