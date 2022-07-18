List of Key Bills To Be Introduced in Parliament Monsoon Session 2022

The Monsoon session 2022 of Parliament is slated begin from Monday, 18 July. Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will be convened at 11 am from Monday onwards.

A total of 29 bills are to be listed in Parliament, out of which 24 are new bills as per the bulletin released by Lok Sabha secretariat.

The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2022

The Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2022 aims to replace the Press and Registration of Books (PRB) Act, 1867 by decriminalisation of the existing Act, keeping the procedures of the extant Act simple from the view point of medium/small publishers and uphold the values of Press Freedom. The proposed bill seeks to set up a press registrar general and bring digital media in its ambit. Till now, there are no such provision for registration of digital of news portals in India.

The Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2022

The bill seeks to amend the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980 by inter-alia clarifying the applicability of Act in various types of lands and to streamline the process of approvals under the Act.

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Bill aims to strengthen Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 IBC/Code by introducing provisions on Cross Border Insolvency, and by carrying out certain other amendments for time bound resolution of stressed assets while maximising its value.

The Mines and Mineral (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2022

The bill seeks to amend the Mines and Mineral (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 for bringing 'policy reforms' and to 'improve ease of doing business' in the sector.

The Cantonment Bill, 2022

This bill aims to work on administration of Cantonments to achieve greater developmental objectives in alignment with municipalities across the country. It also intends to facilitate 'ease of living' in Cantonments.

The Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remain

The Bill is aimed at rationalizing the prohibited area and other amendments.

The key highlight of the proposed bill is that it will replace the provision which allows a 100-metre prohibited area for construction activity around Centrally-protected monuments with site-specific limits to be decided by an expert committee.

The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2022

Two separate bills will be introduced in parliament for revision of list of Scheduled Tribes in Tamil Nadu, and revision of list of Scheduled Castes & Scheduled Tribes of Chhattisgarh.

Other bills that will are likely to be introduced in monsoon session are:

The Coffee (Promotion and Development) Bill, 2022

The Development of Enterprises and Services Hubs (DESH) Bill, 2022

Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill 2022

The Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) (Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Warehousing (Development and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Competition (Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Kalakshetra Foundation (Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Family Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Old Grant (Regulation) Bill, 2022

The National Dental Commission Bill, 2022

The Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022

The National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, 2022

The Indian Institute of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2022

The Trafficking of Persons (Protection, Care and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2022

