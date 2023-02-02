List Of Companies Owned By Gautam Adani

Adani Group stocks took a beating on the bourses after the Hindenburg report made allegations of fraudulent transactions and share price manipulation, at the Gautam Adani-led group. After the report was released the shares of Adani- owned companies started going down.

The Board of Adani Enterprises Ltd comprises several companies owned by one of the world's richest billionaires from India Gautam Adani. Check list:

-Adani Enterprises- The main holding company, it deals with mining and trading of coal and iron ore.

-Adani Green Energy- It is the renewable energy arm of the group.

-Adani Ports & SEZ- The largest private port company and special economic zone in India.

-Adani Power¬ Established in 1996, Adani Power creates and sustains power projects with 4 thermal projects across India

-Adani Transmission-Commissioning, operations, and maintenance of electric power transmission systems. Acc

-Adani Total Gas- a city gas distribution company that provides the service through piped natural gas connections and compressed natural gas stations.

-Adani Wilmar- Food processing

-Adani Airport Holdings (airport operations)

-Adani Road Transport

-Adani CSR Initiatives

On Wednesday Adani Total Gas slumped 10 percent, Adani Power (4.98 percent), Adani Green Energy (3.55 percent), Adani Transmission (2.98 percent), Adani Wilmar (2.23 percent), Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (2.11 percent). Shares of Adani Enterprises plunged over 5 percent. In addition, other Adani Group stocks such as Ambuja Cements tanked 4.35 percent, while ACC dropped 4.18 percent.

Following this Adani Enterprises on Wednesday decided to withdraw its fully subscribed Rs 20,000-crore follow-on public offer (FPO) and stated that it would return the proceeds to investors. Post the debacle Gautam Adani’s ranking as one of the world's top billionaires also plummeted. Adani, who ranked as the third richest in the world on the Forbes billionaire list just a week back, dropped to 15th position on Wednesday after his group stock tanked. (with inputs from Lifestyle Asia website)

Also Read: Explainer: Adani Group Cancels FPO: What Does This Mean?