A list On Bengaluru Areas That Will Face Power-Outages In January  

Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has confirmed that there will be power outages in certain areas of Bengaluru. The department will be doing maintenance work for which they will have to cut the power in the southern areas.

The electricity will be gone for 7 & half hours, i.e. 10am in the morning to evening 5.30pm. The Konankunte and Puttenahalli areas will witness power outages from Monday (Jan 18) to Friday (Jan 22).

The power supply will be suspended in Vinayaka Theatre Road, Cup Factory, Glass Factory Road, Chunchagatta Main Road, Krishna Layout, Sadanandappa Compound, Kothnur Main Road, Sharada Nagar, Shivashakti Nagar and DRR Hospital.

This is being done to shift the 11 kV overhead electric lines to underground cables.

Even till January 9th, NS Palya Industrial Area, BTM Phase 2, Mico Layout 7th Main Road, DS Palya, Madeena Nagar, EWS Extension 16th Main Road, JP Nagar Phase 3, 4 and 5, Dhanvantari Park, Dollars Colony and adjacent areas in South Bengaluru also had power outages.

Check the list here

https://bescom.karnataka.gov.in/page/Interruptions/Planned+Outages/en