Let The High Court Decide: Supreme Court on Plea Against Firecracker Ban in New Delhi

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a plea for urgent hearing on ban on storage, sale and use of all types of firecrackers in the national capital till January 1, 2023. The apex court asked the counsel to approach the Delhi High Court instead.

A bench comprising of Chief Justice UU Lalit and Justice Bela M Trivedi said, “Let the high court decide, we will not get into this.”

The petitioner counsel had submitted before the bench that the high court had taken a view that the matter is pending before the apex court and listed it on October 18. It may be noted here that the Delhi High Court had earlier deferred hearing on the plea of green cracker merchants against the blanket ban on firecrackers by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee.

The apex court on Monday refused to stay the Delhi government’s order banning storage, sale and use of all types of firecrackers till January 1. The bench said it did not want to add to the city’s air pollution.

Hearing the plea moved by BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, a bench of Justices MR Shah and Krishna Murari expressed concern over air pollution during Diwali festival.

“You're a permanent resident of NCR, right? Have you seen the pollution? We do not want to add to the pollution. We are not dismissing your plea, we will consider it,” the bench said.

Also Read: Karnataka Hijab Row: SC Bench Delivers Split Verdict

(With PTI inputs)