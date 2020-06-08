GUWAHATI: Six people have been arrested for beating a leopard to death and parading its carcass as a trophy in Assam's Guwahati. The heinous incident took place in a reserved forest area on Sunday.

According to a media report, the leopard entered into a residential colony in the state capital's outskirts when it was cornered by a few men and then attacked and brutally beaten to death before forest officials could come to the rescue of the big cat.

That was not all. Social media videos emerged where locals were seen parading its carcass as trophy as spectators hooted for the act.

Police said six were arrested and efforts are on to nab others, a leading channel reported.

According to locals, had the state forest department acted actively, the crime could have been averted.

Forest department officials said that they were alerted at 5 am on Sunday but the feline ran away before they arrived at the spot.

Several incidents of leopards straying into residential areas have been reported from across the country.

Have a look at the video.