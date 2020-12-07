Leopard Attack In Girinagar Bengaluru Kills Goats, Sheep, Locals On Alert

A leopard has reportedly killed six goats and 11 sheep at Veerabhadra Nagar in Girinagar of Banashankari in Bengaluru. The forest officials are believed to have said that it looked like a Leopard attack and have asked people in the locality not to venture out at night.

According to the locals, the shed where animals were killed is located near NICE Peripheral Ring Road. Jadiyappa, who tends to the livestock said, “About 8.30 pm, I came to the shed, fed these animals, and left for home. When I returned around 5.30 am the next day, I found the livestock dead." Jaditappa lives about 50 meters away from the shed.

The shed owner, Manu, said, "This is the first time that animals were attracted. Adding he said Leopard may attack the livestock between 1 am to 1.30 am, but it is surprised that employees living near the shed did not hear the animals bleating."

In recent years this is the first time that a leopard has crossed Nice Road to attack livestock in the city. Turahalli forest is about 10km from where the incident took place. The Forest official has announced the people in the area not to venture out of their homes at night.