HYDERABAD: The Laxmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Ahobilam of Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh was closed for darshan after one one of its priests tested positive for COVID-19.

Temple authorities have not announced when the temple will open next, as reported by a leading daily on Monday. However, rituals will continue as usual.

The temple attracts many devotees.

Recently, the Sri Swayambhu Varasidhi Vinayaka Swamy temple in Kanipakam of Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh closed for devotees darshan for two days after a home guard of the temple tested positive for COVID-19 on June 15.

Also, after an employee of the Tirupati Govinda Raja Swami temple tested positive for COVID-19, the place of worship where devotees generally pay a visit after having darsan of Lord Balaji at Tirumala, was closed for darshan.

In a statement by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), the board confirmed that the employee tested positive and as a result, devotees will not be allowed for darsanams for two days inside the temple.