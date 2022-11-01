Latest Gas Cylinder Prices in Different Indian Cities

Oil marketing companies have reduced the price of a commercial LPG cylinder per unit by 115.50 with immediate effect. This is the seventh price cut for commercial LPG since June. Overall, rates have decreased by Rs 610 per 19-kg cylinder.

From today a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will cost Rs1,744 instead of Rs1,859 in Delhi. With immediate effect a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will cost Rs. 1,846 instead of Rs. 19959.00 in Kolkata, Rs. 1,696 instead of Rs. 1,811.50 in Mumbai, and Rs. 1,893 instead of Rs. 2,009.50 in Chennai.

LPG cylinders were reduced in size. This is because domestic cooking gas rates were much lower than costs, and now that international prices have dropped, they have reached breakeven, according to industry sources.

Commercial LPG rates, on the other hand, have largely been cost-aligned, moving in lockstep with changes in international prices.

Domestic cylinder prices, on the other hand, will remain stable.