Last Message From Ankita Singh Who Died After Being Set Ablaze By Neighbour Shahrukh For Refusing Proposal

A girl was allegedly set on fire by a man after she rejected his proposal. According to the reports, a man poured petrol on the sleeping girl and set her on fire. The incident, which took place in Jharkhand's Dumka district, came to light recently. According to the police, a 19-year-old man named Shahrukh Hussain used to follow Ankita on the pretext that he was in love with her. When she refused, he became angry.

On the 23rd of this month, while she was sleeping, he poured petrol on her and set her ablaze. Ankita sustained 90 percent injuries and was immediately taken to the hospital. She breathed her last at around 2.30 am on August 28 while undergoing treatment in the hospital. The police registered a case and arrested the accused, Shahrukh, along with another youth, Chhotu Khan, who supplied him with petrol was also arrested. A case of murder has been registered against both of them.

Here is the last message from Ankita Singh. Just look at the video.

