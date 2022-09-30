Last Day to File Nomination for Congress President

Senior Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh and Shashi Tharoor are going to file their nominations for the upcoming presidential elections of the All India Congress Committee today. According to the reports, Tharoor will visit 24 Akbar Road at 12.15 pm today. He will also hold a press conference at 1.00 pm at his residence at 97 Lodhi Estate.

It is said that Digvijaya Singh, another contender for the presidential post may file his nomination today between 11 am and 3 pm. Digvijay Singh reached Delhi late Wednesday night leaving the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra and collected nomination papers on Thursday.

This is the first time in 25 years that a non-Gandhi will be at the top position of the Congress party. The last day for filing nominations is September 30. The date for scrutiny of nominations is October 1 and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is October 8. The election will be held on October 17 and the last date for counting is October 19.

Mallikarjun Kharge is likely to resign as Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha in line with the Congress's "one person, one post" rule. He is expected to file his nomination today.

Also Read: Aishwarya Rai Looks From Ponniyin Selvan 1