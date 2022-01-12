Last Date to File Income Tax Returns Extended

Income Tax Returns: The Ministry of Finance announced on Tuesday, that the deadline for filing income tax returns for the assessment year 2021–22 had been extended "on consideration of difficulties reported by taxpayers and stakeholders due to COVID and in electronic filing of various reports." according to a circular issued.

"The due date for furnishing of the return of income for the assessment year 2021–22, which was 30th November 2021 under sub-section (1) of section 139 of the Act, as extended to 31st December 2021 and 28th February 2022, is further extended to 15th March, 2022," according to the circular.

On consideration of difficulties reported by taxpayers/stakeholders due to Covid & in e-filing of Audit reports for AY 2021-22 under the IT Act, 1961, CBDT further extends due dates for filing of Audit reports & ITRs for AY 21-22. Circular No. 01/2022 dated 11.01.2022 issued. pic.twitter.com/2Ggata8Bq3 — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) January 11, 2022

Many individuals and chartered accountants had requested an extension of the due date in the run-up to the previous December 31 deadline for filing income tax returns due to difficulties with the new income tax filing portal.

The deadline for filing audit reports has been extended.

Apart from Income Tax Returns, the Central Board of Direct Taxes of the Ministry of Finance has extended the deadline for filing different audit reports. The deadline has been pushed out to February 15, 2022.

"The due date of furnishing of the report of audit under any provision of the Income Tax Act for the previous years 2020–21, which was September 30, 2021, as extended to October 31, 2021 and January 15, 2022, is further extended to February 15, 2022," according to the circular.