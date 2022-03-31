Last Date For Aadhaar Pan Card Linking Is March 31

How many of you haven't completed Aadhaar-PAN linking? Then hurry up! Today is the last day for completing the process of Aadhaar-PAN linking. The Income Tax Department has said non-linking of Aadhaar with PAN by March 31, 2022, would attract a penalty of up to Rs 1,000. The PAN card which was not linked to the Aadhaar card will remain functional for one more year till March 2023, for filing Income Tax Returns (ITR), claiming refunds, and other I-T procedures.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes, an apex decision making body on direct taxes said, "However, till 31st March 2023 the PAN of the assessees who have not intimated their Aadhaar, will continue to be functional for the procedures under the Act, like furnishing of return of income, processing of refunds, etc."

If the PAN of the taxpayers is not linked to Aadhaar after March 31, 2023, then it would become inoperative and all the consequences under the Act for not furnishing, intimating, or quoting the PAN will be applicable to such taxpayers, the CBDT stated.

If you want to link your Aadhaar with PAN. Here is the link. https://eportal.incometax.gov.in/iec/foservices/#/pre-login/bl-link-aadhaar .

A late fee of Rs. 500 need to be paid for those who want to link PAN with Aadhaar from April to June.

Also Read: ​Why You Must File Your ITR Before March 31