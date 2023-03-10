Land for Jobs Scam Case: ED Conducts Raids at Tejashwi Yadav Residence in Delhi

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting raids at Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav's Delhi residence in connection with the land-for-jobs scam case. The ED officials begun the raids at 8.30 am at the RJD leader's residence located in the New Friends colony in New Delhi.

The ED officials also reached the residence of Samajwadi Party leader Jitendra Yadav in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad in connection with the case. Jitendra Yadav is the husband of Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Ragini.

Searches are also being conducted at 15 locations in three states in connection with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) scam. Raids are also underway at the house of RJD leader and Lalu Prasad Yadav's aide Abu Dojana in Bihar's Patna.

The ED searches are underway in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Mumbai including the properties linked to Lalu Yadav and his family members.

