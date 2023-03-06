Land for Job Scam: CBI at Lalu Yadav's Residence

A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) reached the residence of former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav on Monday in connection to the land for job scam.

The CBI team has reached Rabri Devi’s residence a day after top leaders of opposition shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the alleged “misuse" of central agencies in the wake of arrest of AAP leader Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy scam case.

Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court had on February 27 issued summons against former Union Railways Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi and 14 others in connection with alleged land-for-job-scam.

Special Judge Geetanjali Goel issued summons to the accused persons for March 15 while taking cognizance of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) chargesheet filed against them on Monday.

