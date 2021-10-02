Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti: Inspirational Quotes By Second PM Of India

Lal Bahadur Shastri served as the second Prime Minister of India and he was born on 2nd October 1904. He gave the slogan, Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan. He played a key role in the Indian Independence movement. He promoted the White Revolution - a national campaign to increase the production and supply of milk - by supporting the Amul milk co-operative of Anand, Gujarat, and creating the National Dairy Development Board. He also promoted Green Revolution in India in 1965.

On the occasion of Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti, let’s remember some of the messages and quotes by the second PM of India.

Lal Bahadur Shastri Quotes:

The basic idea of governance, as I see it, is to hold the society together so that it can develop and march towards certain goals.

We believe in peace and peaceful development, not only for ourselves but for people all over the world.

The economic issues are most vital for us and it is of the highest importance that we should fight our biggest enemies - Poverty, unemployment.

The preservation of freedom is not the task of soldiers alone. The whole nation has to be strong.

We have now to fight for peace with the same courage and determination as we fought against aggression.

Messages and wishes: