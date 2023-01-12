Kavaratti: A court in Lakshadweep sentenced Lakshadweep Constituency MP Mohammed Faizal to 10 years in jail after he and four others were found guilty in an attempt to murder case in 2009. All the accused are relatives. Faizal, a leader of the NCP might now face disqualification due to the conviction and sentencing for a period of 10 years in the criminal case.

Legal experts state that as per the Supreme Court judgment dated 10 July 2013 in the Lily Thomas Vs Union of India case, it had ruled that any MP, MLA, or Member of a Legislative Council (MLC) who is convicted of a crime and given a minimum of two years imprisonment, loses membership of the House with immediate effect.

Kavaratti Sessions judge K Anilkumar also imposed a fine of Rs one lakh each on the convicts for attempting to kill Mohammed Salih, son-in-law of late Congress leader and former Union Minister P M Sayeed, during the 2009 Lok Sabha polls.

The court said since Faizal, who is the second accused in the case, is a sitting MP, intimation shall be given to the Lok Sabha Speaker in accordance with the Third Schedule Under Rules 229 and 230 of the Lok Sabha Rules. A copy of the intimation should be endorsed to the Union Home Ministry as per the Rules it stated.

