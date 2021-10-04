Lakhimpur Kheri Tense After UP Minister Son's SUV Mows Down 4 Protesting Farmers

Eight people including four farmers died in violence that erupted on Sunday at the Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh. According to the reports, two SUVs were set on fire by angry farmers. It is said that violence broke out after two SUVs allegedly mow down anti-farm law protesters over a statement made by Minister of State Ajay Mishra Teni, who was on his way to his village after a programme of UP Deputy CM Keshav Maurya in Lakhimpur city.

According to the district magistrate, the four deceased farmers have been identified as Sukhwinder Singh (20), Satnam Singh (20), Hari Singh (35), and Subba Singh (65) and they belong to Bahraich and Kheri districts. Farmers have alleged that Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra Teni’s son Ashish Mishra was driving the car that ran over the farmers who are protesting in Lakhimpur Kheri. Teni reacting to allegations, said that his son was not even present at the spot when the incident took place and said that if his son would have been there, he wouldn't have come out alive.

Following the incident, Congress general secretary and UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, in a tweet, said: “How much hatred BJP harbours against farmers in the country? Don’t they have a right to live? If they raise their voices, then you will open fire on them? Run them over by vehicles? Enough is enough...This is the country of farmers and not a fiefdom of BJP ideology...Farmers’ satyagraha will get stronger, farmers’ voices will get louder.”

