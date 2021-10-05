Lakhimpur Kheri MP Ajay Mishra's Provocative Speech, Farmers' Ghastly Death And Unrest

Lakhimpur Kheri is burning. As if news of an SUV belonging to Union MoS Ajay Mishra running over protesting farmers was not enough to ignite flames, a video clip purportedly showing chilling images of the gruesome crime has fanned flames in Uttar Pradesh.

The leaked footage shows a speeding SUV mowing down a group of protesters from behind. While bodies of one of the protesters is thrown into the air, the other lifeless bodies fall to the ground while the SUV speeds away. Four farmers were killed on the spot in the incident that took place on Sunday.

An eye-witness said that Ajay Mishra's son, Ashish was behind the wheels of the SUVs. The cars crushed the farmers to death while one of the farmers' leaders was dragged a long distance by the vehicle. He also added that, Ashish Mishra shot one of the farmers before scooting after realising that he might get caught. He is said to have fled the spot through the fields.

What followed was vandalism by protesters leading to the death of four more people at the spot. Ajay Mishra denied his son was behind the wheels and also justified saying the car overturned after farmers threw stones at it leading to the death of two farmers.

A Twitter handle that describes itself as a supporter of farmers and a campaigner against farm bills, shared the video on Monday. The locals told a leading English daily that this was a disaster waiting to happen following Lakhimpur MP Ajay Mishra's provocative speech during his Pallia visit last month.

For the unversed this is how Mishra warned protesting farmers in his speech...

Post this speech, an FIR was filed against a youngster for posting objectionable remarks against the minister's speech.

