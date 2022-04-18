New Delhi: In what appears to be a major setback to the Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni, the Supreme Court cancelled the bail given to his son Ashish Mishra, who is a prime accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. A special bench of Chief Justice NV Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli also asked the accused to surrender in a week’s time.

Four months after arrest in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, the Allahabad High Court had granted bail to Ashish on February 10. However, the family members of the three victims had challenged the bail and sought its cancellation in the apex court.

Lakhimpur violence case:SC asks Ashish Mishra to report to prison in a week, says Allahabad HC bail verdict cannot be sustained — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 18, 2022

The top court on April 4 had reserved its order on the plea seeking cancellation of bail to the Union Minister’s son. Justice Surya Kant observed that the victims were denied the right of hearing in the high court. He also said the high court considered “irrelevant factors” and relied heavily on the FIR while allowing Mishra’s bail application even as the chargesheet in the case had been filed.

Eight people were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri violence on October 3 last year during a farmers protest against the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit to the area. Four farmers and a journalist were mowed down by a car in which the main accused Ashish Mishra was seated, according to the UP police FIR in the case. The angry farmers lynched the driver and two BJP workers in the ensuing violence.