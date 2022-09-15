UP Lakhimpur Kheri Minor Dalit Sisters Rape and Murder Case, Six Arrested

Two Dalit teenage sisters were found hanging from a tree in a field in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri on Wednesday, September 14, police said and added that six people have been arrested. The bodies were found hanging from a tree in a sugarcane field in the Lalpur Majra Tamoli Purva village, which comes under the Nighasan police station of Lakhimpur Kheri district. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

"We have arrested Junaid, Sohail, Hafizur Rehman, Karimuddin, Arif and Chottu in an overnight operation," Lakhimpur Kheri Superintendent of Police (SP) told media

All six have been booked for murder and rape, and under the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Junaid and Sohail were in a relationship with the two sisters, the SP said.

"As per the preliminary investigation, the two sisters left their home on Wednesday afternoon on the persuasion of Junaid and Sohail. Junaid and Sohail have confessed that they strangulated the girls after raping them," he added.

