NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Leh, Ladakh on Friday morning to review the security situation on the ground in the midst of a border faceoff with China and progress in talks with the Chinese army. He is now interacting with the personnel of the Indian Army, Air Force, and ITBP at a forward post in Nimu which is located at 11,000 feet. Nimu is one of the difficult terrains, surrounded by the Zanskar range and on the banks of the Indus. He reached Nimu on Friday morning. The government rescheduled Defense Minister Rajnath Singh's visit to Leh and now PM Modi visited Ladakh. PM Modi's visit comes weeks after the deadly clash between the Indian Army and Chinese troops in Galwan Valley on June 15 where 20 soldiers were killed in a face-off with Chinese soldiers. Modi will also meet the injured soldiers at the Military Hospital.

PM Modi is accompanied by CDS Gen Bipin Rawat and Army Chief MM Naravane. On June 23 and 24, the Army Chief held a series of meetings with top Army officials and also visited some of the areas in Eastern Ladakh. A senior official said that "Last time we issued a rather optimistic statement based on what was agreed between Lt Gen Harinder Singh and his Chinese counterpart Maj Gen Lui Lin. And then for the next 10 days, no movement was identified from the Chinese side to honour their commitment."

He further added that "The Chinese came to Patrolling Point 14 in Galwan Valley, where the bloody battle took place, and built a wall and set up tents. They say something at meetings, but they go back and do nothing. We've agreed that we won't use the word 'dis-engage' until it actually happens on the ground."