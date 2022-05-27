Ladakh: 7 Jawans Killed After Army Vehicle Falls Into Shyok River

BREAKING: 7 Army jawans were killed and several others injured after the vehicle in which they were traveling skidded off the road and rolled down50 feet down a gorge into the Shyok river in the Turtuk sector of Ladakh on Friday.

As per ANI reports, a party of 26 soldiers was moving from Partapur transit camp to a forward location in Sub Sector Hanif in Turtuk when the incident happened.

The soldiers were evacuated to an army field hospital and medical teams from Leh were rushed to Partapur. The support of the Indian Air Force (IAF) air ambulances were being used to shift those who sustained severe injuries to Western Command hospital.