Kumbh Mela Exposes BJP's Double Standards

The Uttarakhand government or BJP, in general, is not realizing what situation they are in. The Kumbh Mela incident is something that puts thousands of people at risk. Nothing can be said as of now but the situation that has already gotten out of hands might become even worse if a solid decision isn’t taken.

It was reported that over 1000 people in Haridwar were detected with the coronavirus. On Monday, around 400 people tested positive while on Tuesday, it was 600. This number in Haridwar is increasing every day.

Even though the situation is significantly worse and there is a risk of contracting the virus, many people are attending religious events and political rallies. In the past two days, devotees in large numbers gathered near the river banks to take a dip in the holy water. The Kumbh Mela which was supposed to be a hush event this year took a dangerous turn and the ruling party has not done anything to control the situation.

When it was reported that the Kumbh Mela received permission to be held this year, officials confirmed that things will proceed while following the COVID19 guidelines. People will adhere to wearing a mask and social distancing regulations. Cops will be present in case of an emergency. While this is what the Uttarakhand government said before the Mela began, it can certainly be seen that most of the rules were not followed.

As we can see in the pictures, it is evident that a large number of people are gathering to attend the Mela, most of who are not wearing masks. The crowd pushing each other at the Mela is a clear violation of social distancing. India peaked on Thursday and reported over 2 lakh COVID cases.

Many are now questioning the government on their actions. Nothing was said to the people attending Kumbh Mela, while it was complete chaos, last year. Some are bringing up the ‘Tablighi Jamaat’ incident to express their dissatisfaction. Those present at Nizamuddin Markaz in New Delhi at that time tested positive for COVID-19 and were later held responsible for the virus’ spread.

Over the past few months, many restrictions were laid on other such events and gatherings. But now BJP has permitted Kumbh Mela. Many are not happy with how things are proceeding and are calling it BJP’s Double Standards.