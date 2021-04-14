Kumbh Mela 2021 Haridwar: 1000 Corona Positive Cases in 48 Hours!

It was reported that hundreds of people tested positive for COVID19 in the last 24 hours. This was the case after many devotees went to the River Ganges for the religious festival, Kumbh Mela. Along with the devotees, others in the city are also said to be affected.

In the past 48 hours, over 1000 people in Haridwar were detected with the virus. On Monday, around 400 people tested positive while on Tuesday, it was 600. This number in Haridwar is increasing every day.

The issue here is that there are still many public events being held, said an expert. Not just such religious events but even the political leaders are not backing away. There were many rallies held in the past month leading to the elections. Thousands of people attend such events, unprotected.

The second wave of coronavirus has put the country in a serious situation. Everyday the number of cases is increasing. The situation is particularly bad in states like Maharashtra, Kerala and others. Now that hundreds of people have tested positive for COVID19 near the Mela, it has subsequently increased that number.

Even though the situation is significantly worse and there is a risk of contracting the virus, many people are attending such religious events and political rallies. In the past two days, devotees in large numbers gathered near the river banks to take a dip in the holy water. It is a belief that taking a dip in the Ganga River will help you in life; you will be washed of all your sins.

Many even have faith that this state of global chaos will also soon be over and to pray for that, they have all gathered here.

On the other hand, if we take a look at the total number of cases reported in the last 24 hours, it was said that the number was as high as 1,84,000. India now has the second-highest number of Covid-19 cases in the world. To control this number, many states have imposed night curfew.