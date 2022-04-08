A meme video where Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and NCP MP Supriya Sule are seen sharing a close conversation during the Lok Sabha proceedings with the song Srivalli from Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise -- in the background went viral on social media and netizens had a field day joking over the incident.

As seen in the video, even as Farooq Abdullah was giving his speech in the Lok Sabha, Supriya Sule and Shashi Tharoor were seen engaged in a conversation right behind the MP which was recorded on Sansad TV. Shashi Tharoor is seen leaning over the ledge and keenly listening to what she was saying which looked rather awkward from that point of the angle. Many social media users wanted to know what Shashi Tharoor and Supriya Sule were discussing behind Farooq Abdullah.

It was a great speech by Farooq Abdullah. Must listen for everyone. @ShashiTharoor pic.twitter.com/STQe0yulxG — Farrago Abdullah (@abdullah_0mar) April 6, 2022

Reacting to the video Shashi Tharoor and addressing all those who have been enjoying at the 'expense of' his and Supriya Sule's exchange, Shashi Tharoor clarified that the NCP MP was asking him a policy question because she was about to speak next. Since they did not want to disturb Farooq Abdullah who was speaking at that time, he leaned over to hear her. "Kuch to log kahenge," the Congress MP said while tagging Supriya Sule.

For all those who've been enjoying themselves at @supriyaSule's &my expense over our brief exchange in the Lok Sabha, she was asking me a policy question because she was about to speak next. She was speaking softly so as not to disturb FarooqSahib, so i leaned over to hear her.🙏 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 7, 2022

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha concluded a day ahead of schedule on Thursday marking the end of the Budget Sessions 2022 in the Parliament.

