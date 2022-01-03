Kshitij 2022: Annual Techno-Management Fest of IIT Kharagpur is Here

‘Kshitij’, the annual techno-management fest of IIT Kharagpur, has grown exponentially since its inception in 2004, to become one of Asia’s largest in its genre. The 19th edition will be held in the month of January.

More than 37 events certified by LINE, KLA+, etc., workshops by technical giants like IBM, Google, McAfee, Siemens, Codechef, etc. and guest lectures by world-famous personalities such as KS Pua (also known as the father of Pen-drive), Mr. Pratik Gandhi (Lead actor in ‘Scam1992’, the highest-rated Indian TV show on IMDB) and Shri A S Kiran Kumar(former ISRO chairman) were conducted in previous editions.

Along with this, we also witnessed a special virtual tour of the iconic Mumbai Trans Harbor Link project by Tata Projects and some edifying tech summits with esteemed guests like Mr. Phalgun Kompalli (Co-founder, upGrad), Mr. BVR Mohan Reddy (Founder and executive chairman, Cyient Limited).

The previous year, Kshitij encountered participation of 65,000 people and gave away total prize money of 45 lakhs. We have also had a lot of the latest developments in technologies from all over the world on exhibition. Kshitij has secured patronages from UNESCO, SAYEN, CEE, MAKE IN INDIA, etc.

The 19th edition of Kshitij will be conducted entirely on an online platform. We have packed it with exciting competitions, events, guest lectures, exhibitions, and much more. The registration is entirely free of cost. Don’t miss out on the opportunity of being a part of one of India’s leading college fests from the comfort of your home.

This time ‘Kshitij’ will be held from 21-23 January 2022. Check their Facebook and Instagram page for more information.