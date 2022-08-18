Krishna Janmashtami 2022 Date, Puja Vidhi and Time to Break The Fast

Krishna Janmashtami is one of the most important festivals for Hindus and it marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, the incarnation of Lord Vishnu. The festival is observed on the eighth day of the Krishna Paksh of the Bhadrapada month as per the Hindu calendar. This year, the festival will be celebrated on Thursday, August 18, and Friday, August 19, 2022.

According to the Vedic Panchang, Ashtami Tithi is going to start from 9:21 pm on August 18 and will end at 10:59 pm on August 19, 2022 so Janmashtami will be celebrated on both days while the Nishith Puja time begins from 12:02 am on August 18 and ends at 12:48 pm on the same day.

Ashtami Tithi starts on Thursday, 18th August, 2022 at 9:20 pm.

Ashtami Tithi ends on Friday 19th August, 2022, at 10:59 pm.

Rohini Nakshatra begins on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 01:53 am

Rohini Nakshatra ends on Sunday August 21, 2022 at 4:40 am

People observe fast for the whole day and break it after the birth of Lord Krishna at midnight.

Janmashtami Messages and Quotes:

May Lord Krishna always bestow upon you happiness, love, prosperity and peace. Happy Janmashtami to you!

Wishing you and your family an auspicious Janmashtami!

May the little Blue God steal your sorrows and leave you with health, happiness, and good fortune. Happy Janmashtami!

Let there be love, light, happiness, and laughter in your life with Lord Krishna’s blessings.

Let’s celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna with full fervor and enthusiasm. Happy Janmashtami!

False ego means mistaken identity. When we become servants of Krishna, we become free from the false ego.

May the natkhat Nandlal always give you many reasons to be happy and you find peace in Krishna’s consciousness. Happy Janmashtami!