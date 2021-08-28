Krishna Janmashtami 2021 Date, Puja Timing, Significance and Vrat Rules

Janmashtami 2021: Lord Krishna is the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, Trinity's preserver. Krishna Janmashtami or Gokul Ashtami is a popular festival commemorating his birth. Krishna, the deity of love, kindness, and compassion, was born at midnight in a prison in present-day Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, to Queen Devaki and King Vasudeva. He's also known for being a prankster who utilised his superhuman abilities to assist others, surprising his friends and family.

Janmashtami 2021 Date And Timing

On the Ashtami of Krishna Paksha (Moon's setting phase) or the 8th day of the dark fortnight in the month of Bhadrapada, Janmashtami is observed. This generally occurs in the months of August or September. Janmashtami will be observed on August 30 this year. Krishna's puja is held at Nishita Kaal since he was born at midnight. It will be between 11:59 p.m. on August 30 and 12:44 a.m. on August 31 this year.

On Janmashtami, devotees keep a fast, which they break after conducting the puja or the next morning. In Hindi, the breaking of the fast is referred to as "Paran," which means "fulfilment of the vow." After 5:58 a.m. on August 31, the paran can be completed.

Janmashtami 2021 Parana Timings

On August 31, after 9:44 a.m., the fast can be broken.

If you can't wait that long, the Parana can be done after 5:59 a.m. on August 31.

Here's another Parana time for people who can't stand fasting for lengthy periods of time. On August 31, they can break their fast after 12:44 a.m.

Those who are unable to control their appetite might indulge in vrat dishes such as aloo jeera, kuttu/singhare ki poori, sabudana khichdi or vada, among others.

Janmashtami 2021 significance

Lord Krishna is most known for his role as Arjuna's charioteer during the Kurukshetra conflict in the Mahabharata. He managed to keep Arjuna on the side of "dharma." According to another account, Krishna was born to terminate Kansa's tyrannical rule, since he dreaded the prophecy that the eighth child of Devaki would kill him. Krishna's birth is commemorated as Janmashtami across the country because he is recognised as the preserver of Dharma and the slayer of Adharma.

Janmashtami 2021 Celebrations (Dahi Handi)

The Janmashtami rituals and celebrations begin early in the day, with worshippers adorning Krishna idols with flowers and "mor pankh" (peacock feathers). After his birth at midnight, they feed him his favourite 'maakhan' (white butter), curd, and milk. Dahi Handi competitions are also held.

Shri Krishna Janmashtami Vrat Rules

Take a bath first thing in the morning.

Put on something new and clean.

Make your prayers to the Sun God and other East-facing deities.

Make a Sankalpa (take a pledge that you will sincerely keep the vrat).

Continue to sing Shri Krishna's name (Naam Japa).

Maintain your chastity.

Donate food to those who are in need.

You are welcome to feed a cow, calf, or any other animal.

Do not harvest Tulsi leaves from the plant at home on the day of Janmashtami.

Do not smoke or drink alcoholic beverages.

Janmashtami Vrat - What To Eat And What Not To Eat