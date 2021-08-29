Krishna Janmashtami 2021: Date, Mantras, Puja Muhurat, Samagri And Vidhanam
Krishna Janmashtami is also known as Janmashtami or Gokulashtami and is celebrated in India on August 30. The day marks the birth of Lord Krishna and it is observed with much joy and fervor. According to Hindu mythology, Krishna, the human incarnation of Lord Vishnu, was born to Queen Devaki and her husband king Vasudeva on this day. The festival is celebrated on the eighth day (Ashtami) of Krishna Paksha, or the eighth day of the dark fortnight in the month of Bhadrapada.
Krishna Janmashtami 2021: Shubh Muhurat (Timings)
Janmashtami Tithi: 30 August
Nishita Puja Time: 11:59 pm, 30 August to 12:44 am 31 August
Dahi Handi: 31 August, Tuesday
Ashtami Tithi Begins: 11:25 PM on 29 August
Ashtami Tithi Ends: 1:59 AM on 31 August
Here is Shri Krishna Janmashtami Puja Samagri List:
A cradle for baby Krishna
A metal idol of baby Krishna
A small flute
Small dress
Jewellery/ornaments for Shri Krishna
Flowers
Tulsi leaves
Chandan
Kumkum
Akshat
Kalash
Gangajal or regular water
Oil lamp
Oil or ghee and cotton wicks for lighting lamp
Incense sticks (Agarbatti)
Dhoop
White butter (unsalted) for Naiveidhya
Mishri (for Naivedhya)
Fruits
Paan
Supari
Whole coconut with its husk
Camphor
Mantras to chant
Shri Krishna Govind Hare Murari
Hey Nath Narayan Vasudeva
Krishna Moola Mantra
OM Krishnaya Namah
I bow before you, O Krishna!
Krishna Maha Mantra
Hare Krishna Hare Krishna Krishna Krishna Hare Hare
Hare Rama Hare Rama Rama Rama Hare Hare
Krishna Gayatri Mantra
OM Devaki Nandaya Vidmahe Vasudevaya Dheemahi Tanno Krishna Prachodayat
Here's another version of the Krishna Gayatri Mantra -
Om Damodaraya Vidhmahe Rukmani Vallabhay Dheemahe Tanno Krishna Prachodayath
Krishna Mantra for success
OM Shri Krishnah Sharanam Mamah
I bow before your feet, O Krishna!
Chant these names of Shri Krishna:
OM Shri Keshvay Namah
OM Narayanaya Namah,
OM Madhvaya Namah
OM Govindaya Namah
OM Vishnave Namah
OM Madhusudnaya Namah
OM Trivikramaya Namah
OM Vamanaya Namah
OM Shridharaya Namah
OM Hrishikeshaya Namah
OM Padmanabhaiah Namah
OM Damodaraya Namah
OM Sankrshnay namah
OM Vasudevaya Namah
OM Pradyumnaya Namah
OM Aniruddhaya namah
OM Purushottmaya Namah
OM Adhokshaja Namah
OM Narasimhaya Namah
OM Achyutaya Namah
OM Janardanaya Namah,
OM Upendraya Namah,
OM Haraye Namah
OM Shri Krishnaya Namah
Puja Vidhanam:
Take the idol of Lord Krishna and it has to be bathed in Panchamrat - a mixture of honey, ghee, sugar, milk, curd, and water. After that, place the lord Krishna on a small table and offer new clothes to Bhagwan. Then offer Yajnopavita to Shri Krishna and then comes jewellery. Pray to god by chanting mantras. One could offer milk and milk products, to fruit, kheer, pedha, churma, makhan, mishri as prasad.