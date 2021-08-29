Krishna Janmashtami 2021: Date, Mantras, Puja Muhurat, Samagri And Vidhanam

Krishna Janmashtami is also known as Janmashtami or Gokulashtami and is celebrated in India on August 30. The day marks the birth of Lord Krishna and it is observed with much joy and fervor. According to Hindu mythology, Krishna, the human incarnation of Lord Vishnu, was born to Queen Devaki and her husband king Vasudeva on this day. The festival is celebrated on the eighth day (Ashtami) of Krishna Paksha, or the eighth day of the dark fortnight in the month of Bhadrapada.

Krishna Janmashtami 2021: Shubh Muhurat (Timings)

Janmashtami Tithi: 30 August

Nishita Puja Time: 11:59 pm, 30 August to 12:44 am 31 August

Dahi Handi: 31 August, Tuesday

Ashtami Tithi Begins: 11:25 PM on 29 August

Ashtami Tithi Ends: 1:59 AM on 31 August

Here is Shri Krishna Janmashtami Puja Samagri List:

A cradle for baby Krishna

A metal idol of baby Krishna

A small flute

Small dress

Jewellery/ornaments for Shri Krishna

Flowers

Tulsi leaves

Chandan

Kumkum

Akshat

Kalash

Gangajal or regular water

Oil lamp

Oil or ghee and cotton wicks for lighting lamp

Incense sticks (Agarbatti)

Dhoop

White butter (unsalted) for Naiveidhya

Mishri (for Naivedhya)

Fruits

Paan

Supari

Whole coconut with its husk

Camphor

Mantras to chant

Shri Krishna Govind Hare Murari

Hey Nath Narayan Vasudeva

Krishna Moola Mantra

OM Krishnaya Namah

I bow before you, O Krishna!

Krishna Maha Mantra

Hare Krishna Hare Krishna Krishna Krishna Hare Hare

Hare Rama Hare Rama Rama Rama Hare Hare

Krishna Gayatri Mantra

OM Devaki Nandaya Vidmahe Vasudevaya Dheemahi Tanno Krishna Prachodayat

Here's another version of the Krishna Gayatri Mantra -

Om Damodaraya Vidhmahe Rukmani Vallabhay Dheemahe Tanno Krishna Prachodayath

Krishna Mantra for success

OM Shri Krishnah Sharanam Mamah

I bow before your feet, O Krishna!

Chant these names of Shri Krishna:

OM Shri Keshvay Namah

OM Narayanaya Namah,

OM Madhvaya Namah

OM Govindaya Namah

OM Vishnave Namah

OM Madhusudnaya Namah

OM Trivikramaya Namah

OM Vamanaya Namah

OM Shridharaya Namah

OM Hrishikeshaya Namah

OM Padmanabhaiah Namah

OM Damodaraya Namah

OM Sankrshnay namah

OM Vasudevaya Namah

OM Pradyumnaya Namah

OM Aniruddhaya namah

OM Purushottmaya Namah

OM Adhokshaja Namah

OM Narasimhaya Namah

OM Achyutaya Namah

OM Janardanaya Namah,

OM Upendraya Namah,

OM Haraye Namah

OM Shri Krishnaya Namah

Puja Vidhanam:

Take the idol of Lord Krishna and it has to be bathed in Panchamrat - a mixture of honey, ghee, sugar, milk, curd, and water. After that, place the lord Krishna on a small table and offer new clothes to Bhagwan. Then offer Yajnopavita to Shri Krishna and then comes jewellery. Pray to god by chanting mantras. One could offer milk and milk products, to fruit, kheer, pedha, churma, makhan, mishri as prasad.