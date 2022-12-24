Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Dispute: Mathura Court Seeks Survey Report of Masjid Complex, Owaisi Reacts

Mathura (UP) : A local court in Mathura on Saturday has sought a survey report in the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah case. The district court today passed an order and directed the revenue department official to submit a survey report of the Shahi Idgah mosque complex in the court on January 20.

The Civil Judge Senior Division (III) Sonika Verma heard the petition of Hindu Sena in Bal Krishna and others Vs Intezamia committee suit and passed an order in the matter.

“The learned judge had ordered Amin (term used to refer to a revenue department official) on December 8 to inform both the parties and submit a survey report on the next hearing,” petitioners’ counsel Shailesh Dubey said.

The counsel further said Bal Krishna and others had filed the suit in the court of civil judge senior division (3rd) on December 8 for shifting of Shahi Masjid Idgah constructed on a part of 13.37 acre land of Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi trust allegedly by demolishing Katra Keshav Dev temple by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

Reacting to the development, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said the Places of Worship Act prohibits these appeals and yet such litigations are being allowed by the court.

“After Babri Masjid judgement, I’d said that it’ll embolden Sangh Parivar’s mischiefs. Now, Mathura Court has also appointed a commissioner to examine evidence inside Shahi Idgah complex. This is despite Places of Worship Act prohibiting such litigation,” Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted.

Notably, Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura comes under the purview of the Places of Worship Act, of 1991. Here's what the law says, "An Act to prohibit conversion of any place of worship and to provide for the maintenance of the religious character of any place of worship as it existed on the 15th day of August 1947, and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.”

As per reports, the ‘compromise’ between Sri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan and Shahi Masjid Idgah made in 1968 was also challenged in the suit.

(With PTI inputs)

