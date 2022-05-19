Krishna Janmabhoomi Case: Mathura Court Allows Plea Seeking Removal Of Mosque

The district court in Mathura Thursday allowed a lawsuit demanding the removal of the Shahi Idgah Mosque near Krishna Janmabhoomi. The petitions say that Shahi Idgah Mosque was built near the Krishna Janmabhoomi on the orders of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in 1669-70. The dispute is all about the ownership of 13.37 acres of land which, the petitioners claim belongs to the deity Lord Shri Krishna Virajman.

In the wake of multiple petitions filed in different courts over the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute, eight districts in Uttar Pradesh were put on high alert by the police. The petitioners have sought restrictions on the presence of Muslims at the mosque, situated near the Shri Krishna temple complex in the city.

Additional Director General (Agra zone) Rajeev Krishna speaking to the reporters said that strict action will be taken against those who try to disrupt harmony in the name of religion.

