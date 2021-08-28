Krishi Vigyan Kendra Trains Farmers On Food And Nutrition

On Thursday evening, the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) in Solan hosted a food and nutrition outreach event for farmers in Mamleeg village.

72 farmers were taught about the nutritious benefits of fruit crops that may be produced in the region, according to KVK's in charge, Jitender Kumar Chauhan.

Dr Anurag Sharma spoke about the health advantages of honey, while Arti Shukla spoke about the nutritional value of mushrooms and discussed the production method for oyster and button mushrooms.

Farmers were also taught about the proper use of pesticides and encouraged to utilise alternative pest management methods. The scientists also responded to the farmers' crop-related questions. The specialists examined diseased and insect-infested plant samples supplied by the farmers and recommended corrective methods.

Under the direction of university scientists, the farmers were informed about the most recent technology and encouraged to use it for agriculture and horticulture. There was also an exhibition/competition of fruits and vegetables raised by local farmers. Cash awards were awarded to the top entries.