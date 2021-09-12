Kozhikode Airport Crash: Here Is All You Need To Know

On August 7th, 2020 a plane crashed at the Kozhikode airport in which 21 people died. Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau on Saturday released the probe report in which it was stated that the plane crash took place due to a pilot error and at the same time, the systemic error cannot be ruled out.

In a very tragic incident, 21 people including the pilot and co-pilot have been killed in Air India Express's B737-800 plane crash that took place at the Kozhikode international airport in Kerala on August 7, 2020. A total of 186 people were on board the plane that was coming from Dubai. 21 people died and other 165 have been rescued whereas many others sustained severe injuries.

Here are some points from the crash report:

In the crash report, it was stated that the probable cause of the accident was the non-adherence to SOP by pilot flying. The crash report stated, "The pilot flying continued an unstabilized approach and landed beyond the touchdown zone, halfway down the runway, in spite of 'Go Around' call by pilot monitoring which warranted ‘Go Around’ and the failure of the PM to take over controls and execute a ‘Go Around’.”

The investigative team also expressed its opinion that the systemic failure can't be overlooked in the accident.

In breach of the SOP, the pilot in command (Captain DV Sathe) did not brief or discuss the LDA/ALD (landing distance available) and set the landing flaps and auto-brake selection without taking this critical factor into account.

The PIC did not conduct an adequate briefing for landing with tailwinds, in the rain, and poor visibility prior to the approach for runway 10. The mandatory landing distance calculation was ignored.

During the first approach, the windshield wiper on the PIC side stopped operating. The PIC gave an unusually extensive briefing to an experienced FO (flight officer) regarding a routine task for selecting windshield wipers, according to the CVR recording.

Alternative airfields best suited for ‘diversions' in case of a second failed approach due to weather conditions and a broken windshield wiper were not discussed during the briefing.

The windshield wiper on the PIC side worked for 27 sec and then stopped during the approach on runway 28 into Kozhikode. The PIC wiper might have worked at a slower speed than a selected speed on the approach for runway 10.

Adverse weather conditions are also one of the reasons for the plane crash.

The mandatory announcement for the cabin crew to be seated on the first approach for landing on runway 28 at Kozhikode was not made by the Pilot Monitoring.