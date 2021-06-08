Konkan Railway Recruitment 2021: Job Notification Out, Check Details

Railway Jobs: The Indian Railways is the country's largest public-sector employer. The Konkan Railway Corporation Limited has issued a notification for the recruitment of new employees. The details go thus...

The Konkan Railway Corporation Limited has issued a notice to replace a number of positions. According to the notification, a total of 12 positions would be filled on a contract basis at the corporation, which is situated in Navi Mumbai, by the Ministry of Indian Railways.

1. There is just one vacancy for the position of Deputy General Manager (01). A CA or CMA pass is required for applicants. Work experience in the relevant sector is also required. The age of the candidate should not exceed 45 years by July 1, 2021. A salary of Rs. 92,200 per month would be paid.

2. Assistant Accounts Officer (AAO)-- there are two unfilled positions. CA / CMA certification is required for the position of Assistant Accounts Officer. As of July 1, 2021, the age limit is 35 years. The remuneration will be Rs. 65, 650 per month.

3. For the post of Section Officer (02), persons seeking the position must have completed a B.Com. By July 1, 2021, I'd want to have seven years of experience in the accounts department, with a maximum age of 40. It would pay a monthly salary of Rs 55,700.

4. Those applying for Accounts Assistants (07) positions are considered to be empty. Beacon stated that he must have three years of accounting experience as well as a pass. As of July 1, the age limit is 35 years old. The remuneration will be Rs 34,200.

Candidates will be shortlisted and informed by mail and selected on the basis of a personal interview.

The deadline for applications is July 1, 2021. For complete information, candidates should go to the website.