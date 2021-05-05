Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on taking oath as West Bengal Chief Minister.

He took to his Twitter and wrote, "Congratulations to Mamata Didi on taking oath as West Bengal’s Chief Minister." Here is the tweet.

Congratulations to Mamata Didi on taking oath as West Bengal’s Chief Minister. @MamataOfficial — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 5, 2021

She was sworn in as West Bengal chief minister for the third straight term today. Mamata Banerjee, in her signature white sari and shawl, took oath in Bengali. She said that she will first tackle COVID-19 situation in the state and also appealed to the public to maintain peace. The event was a low key affair.

She hinted that she is going to make changes in the administration immediately because during the last three months, there had been an administration which was not hers. She is likely to hold an emergency meeting on COVID-19 after going to Nabanna.

After Mamata Banerjee's swearing in ceremony, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said, “Our priority is that we must bring an end to this senseless violence that has affected society at large. I have every hope that the CM on an urgent basis will take all steps to restore rule of law.”

Mamata Banerjee won a landslide victory in Bengal and led her party Trinamool Congress to one of its biggest political victories. She has been leading the party single handedly from the past three decades.

The West Bengal Assembly polls saw a high-voltage campaign with the BJP putting all its efforts to score a win in the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior BJP leaders campaigned vigorously in the state and conducted various public meetings.