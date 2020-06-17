Sleep is one of the most important activities and having a good night's sleep will give a refreshed feel in the morning. Nowadays, many folks are suffering from insomnia and there are different reasons for it. The amount of sleep a person needs depends on various things. A quality sleep helps reduce stress which is a natural result of today's fast-paced lifestyle. Sleep can improve memory, lower blood pressure, puts you in a good mood and the list continues.

Besides all these, now the question is 'Have you ever thought of what is the best direction to sleep?'

In India, most of the people say that it is not good to sleep with your head facing towards the North. Is there any specific logic behind this or it is just another superstition? But my dear readers... There is a reason behind why one should never sleep with their head facing towards the North. Sleeping in certain directions causes unnecessary pressure on the brain and it may not only lead to disturbed sleep but it also leads to some serious health problems. The magnetic field interferes with that of earth when you sleep your head facing north. If you just place your head pointing towards North for 4 to 5 hours, then the magnetic will cause pressure on your brain.

When we sleep with head towards the north direction, the magnetic energy enters the feet and reaches the head as a result the mental tension increases. So, it is advisable to sleep pointing the head towards the south direction, the magnetic energy enters from our head and exit from the feet.

Which direction is best to sleep?

People who are in Northern Hemisphere, sleeping with your heads towards East is the best direction, North-east is okay, west is alright but is North is a big no no.

People who are in Southern Hemisphere can sleep with their heads facing towards north but it is not advisable to sleep pointing heads towards South.

When you wake up, just roll to your right side and get out of the bed. If you suddenly roll to your left and get out then it will cause a pressure on your cardiac system. Rub your hands together and place them on your eyes. There is a heavy concentration of nerve endings in your hands. Rubbing hands will activate all the nerve endings and there by the system comes to awake immediately.