Know Who Is The Richest Minister In Modi's Team?

Know who is the richest minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet? It’s the young gun Piyush Goel. On Thursday, all the ministers of the Modi government have made public their assets and income. These properties are worth as on June 30 this year. Among all the ministers, Piyush Goel holds more assets.

According to the data revealed on Thursday, Goel’s assets are pegged at Rs 27.47 crore, while his wife Seema Goel owns assets worth Rs 50.34 crore. In addition, they also own a join family assets worth Rs 45.65 crore. Thus the total worth of Piyush Goel is 78.27 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s total assets are pegged at 2.85 crore. The growth, the report said is due to the interest income on the bank balance and the fixed deposits. His assets grew from 2.49 crore in 2019 to Rs 2.85 crore. Modi does not own a house and has no liabilities whatsoever. He owns a plot of 3531 sq.yards in Gandhinagar. Amit Shah’s assets, however, have shown a downward trend mainly because of the crash in the stock market.

Rajnath Singh’s assets include Rs 1.97 crore of movable assets, Rs 2.97 crore worth of fixed assts and assets worth Rs 54.41 lakh on his wife’s name. Nirmala Sitharaman, the Union Finance Minister owns Rs 99.36 lakh worth of house jointly owned with her husband. He also owns non-agricultural land worth Rs 16.2 lakh. Her movable assets are pegged at Rs 18.4 lakh.