Know When Reliance Jio Users Can Get To Use 5G On Their Phone?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch 5G services on October 1 at Pragati Maidan, Delhi. According to an official release, 5G will be launched by PM in select cities on Saturday and it will progressively cover the entire country in the next couple of years.

The launch of 5G services will happen today but it takes some time for the users to get to use 5G. However, Reliance Jio has already shared a timeline for Jio 5G rollout. The company mentioned that Jio 5G services will rollout to 4 cities by Diwali. These cities include Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, and Mumbai.

At the AGM 2022 event, Jio announced that the other parts of the country will get the services of Jio 5G services only by next year. The official rollout of Jio 5G services across the country will happen only by December 2023.

One more thing to keep in the mind is that not everyone with a Jio number residing in the cities like Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, and Mumbai will enjoy the services of 5G by Diwali. Jio 5G services will be available in some parts of the cities. For example in the national capital, the Delhi Airport T3 is now 5G-ready and promises 20-times faster connectivity for passengers.

The Ministry of Communications recently said that "5G to be launched by the Prime Minister in select cities will progressively cover the entire country over the next couple of years. The cumulative economic impact of 5G on India is expected to reach $450 billion by 2035."

Benefits of 5G services:

No initial tariff hike for 5G services

Plans on par with 4G prepaid

Next-gen mobile network capability

Improves performance of apps

100 times faster than 4G

