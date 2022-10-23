Know When ISRO's Chandrayaan 3 Is Going To Be Launched

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman Dr S Somanath said that the Chandrayaan-3 mission is likely to be launched in June next year.

"Chandrayaan-3 is almost ready. Final integration and testing are almost complete. Still, some more tests are pending, so we want to do it a little later. There were two slots available one in February and another in June. We would like to take June (2023) slot for the launch," ISRO Chairman said.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission is a follow-up of the Chandrayaan-2 of July 2019

Dr. S Somanath addressed the media after 36 communication satellites were launched in the heaviest rocket of ISRO, LVM3-M2/OneWeb India-1 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on Sunday.

"16 out of 36 satellites have been successfully separated safely, and the remaining 20 satellites will be separated," he said.

"We have already started the (Diwali) celebration. 16 out of 36 satellites have successfully separated safely, and the remaining 20 satellites will be separated. The data will come a little later and the operation of observing is underway," Dr Somnath said post-launch.

He further stated, "It is a historic mission. It has been possible because of PM Modi's support as he wanted LVM3 to come into the commercial market, with NSIL in the forefront, to operationalise our launch vehicles for exploring and expanding the commercial domain."

