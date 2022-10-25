Akshata Murthy, 42-years old, the Indian wife of Britain's next Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is the daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy. Akshata Murthy met Rishi Sunak while they were studying together at Stanford University.

In a recent interview with a British newspaper, Rishi Sunak said there was clearly something when he met Akshata in the US. He stated, "I am incredibly tidy, she’s very messy. I’m much more organised, she is more spontaneous."

He also said that "She is not going to love me for saying this, but I’ll be honest with you, she is not big on the whole tidying thing. She is a total nightmare, clothes everywhere… And shoes… Oh God, shoes."

Akshata Murthy Education:

Akshata Murthy studied economics and French at the private liberal Claremont McKenna College in California. She did a diploma at a fashion college before working at Deloitte and Unilever and studying for an MBA at Stanford University. She also started her own fashion label, Akshata Designs, which launched its first collection in 2011.

Akshata Murthy Marriage, Children Names:

Rishi Sunak was born in Southampton in the UK to Indian-origin parents. The wedding of Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murthy took place in Bangalore, India, in 2006 and it happened for two days. The couple went on to have two daughters -Krishna and Anoushka- and they have been protective of their daughters, and have been rarely pictured in public with them.

She is now a director of venture capital firm Catamaran Ventures which was founded by her farther Narayana Murthy in 2010. She was responsible for setting up a UK arm of the investment company, including opening a London office.

Akshata Murthy Net Worth:

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Akshata Murthy's net worth is around $1.2billion.

Akshata Murthy has both Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Also Read: Infosys Co-founder Narayana Murthy Is Proud Of His Son-in-law Rishi Sunak