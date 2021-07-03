Know How To Change Or Update Address In Your Voter ID Card Online

Voter ID Address Change: Is the address on your voter ID card incorrect? Want to update the address? Learn how to update it.

1. Do you want to update your voter ID card's address? Have you moved from one location to another? On the voter ID card, you may easily update your address. Voter ID cards are frequently used as identification and proof of address. As a result, all of the information on the voter ID card must be changed.

2. If your address changes, your voter ID card's address will change as well. Alternatively, if the address in the same place as your last address, you will be able to cast your vote at the same location during the election. If you wish to change your address, you must submit an application.

3. You can apply for a change of address both online and offline. To change the address on your voter ID card online, go to the National Voters Service Portal (NVSP) website at the link. You must first log in with your credentials.

4. Select Forms from the drop-down menu. Various forms appear. Form 6 should be selected. This form may be used to transfer your vote from one region to another and to update your voter ID card's address.

5. Click on Form 8A if you have relocated to a different location within the same constituency. After that, you must fill out all the required information, including your name, date of birth, state, constituency, present address, and permanent address.

6. Your email address and phone number should also be made public. After that, documentation such as a picture, proof of address, and proof of age should be uploaded. Then input the captcha code and click the submit button.

7. The National Voters Service Portal-NVSP website must be open before updating the voter ID card address offline. You must first log in with your credentials. Then select the forms.

8. Download Form 6 if you wish to move your address to another constituency, and Form 8A if you want to alter your address within the same constituency. Fill out the form, attach the relevant documentation, and mail it to the Electoral Officer's office closest to you.

9. If you apply online to alter the address on your voter ID, you may check the status of your application by visiting the link.

10. Go to the main page and select Track Application Status. After that, you must input the reference ID. By clicking on it, you can view the tracking status. You will be informed of the status of your application.