Now, Tomato Flu in The Air: Check Causes, Symptoms and Treatment

The first case of tomato flu was reported in the Kollam district of Kerala on May 6, 2022. Over 80 children who are below 5 years of age have been found with Tomato Virus infection by the local government hospitals as of July 26, 2022. The other affected areas of Kerala are Anchal, Aryankavu, and Neduvathur.

According to a Lancet study revealed on Saturday, Tomato Flu or fever is an infectious disease targetting mostly children who are between one to five years of age and immunocompromised adults. This could be a new variant of hand, foot, and mouth disease.

The flu was named on the basis of the eruption of red and painful blisters throughout the body that gradually enlarge to the size of a tomato.

Symptoms:

The primary symptoms are similar to that of Chikungunya which includes high fever, rashes, and intense pain in joints. Some children may have symptoms like body aches, fever, and fatigue. Other symptoms include joint swelling, nausea, diarrhoea, dehydration, joint aches, and high fever. In some cases, patients also reported the development of rashes on their skin.

Treatment:

There is no need to worry. Those who have the aforementioned symptoms are advised to isolate, rest, plenty of fluids, and hot water sponge for the relief of irritation and rashes.