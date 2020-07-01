HYDERABAD: The government of India has officially banned 59 Chinese made apps citing emergency threats to the country’s sovereignty and national security. The list of banned apps includes TikTok, Helo, CamScanner, UC Browser, Shareit, etc. These apps have several hundred million users in the country. TikTok and Helo are operated by Bytedance (India) Technology Private Limited together, have over 170 million active users across the country. It is all known knowledge that commoners to celebs have been using TikTok and now after the ban of video-sharing app in India, people might be scouring for some alternatives to these banned foreign apps. Here are some of the alternatives to TikTok.

Roposo: An Indian video-sharing app that can be downloaded in both Android and iOS devices. The app has got more than 5 crore downloads and will be available in different languages like Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, English, Tamil, Gujarati, Punjabi, Marathi, Bengali, Malayalam, Odia and Assamese. Using this app, one can edit videos directly on the app and upload them.

Bolo Indya: This app is available on Google Play Store but currently it is not available on the Apple app store. Varun Saxena the founder of Bolo Indya speaking to a website said that “As the most loved Indian short videos app that is having users spend more than 39 min per day on it before the ban on Chinese apps, we invite all the Tiktok stars from India to be the part of fast-growing Bolo Indya community. We are pleased to have the opportunity to positively impact the lives of millions of Tiktok stars and provide them the platform to build on their social capital and convert it to financial independence.”

Mitron: Earlier, the Mitron app which was launched in April 2020 has been removed from Google Play Store but now it is listed back. It is operating well in India and more than 1 crore people have downloaded it. Using the Mitron app, one can create, edit, and share videos.

Chingari: It was launched in 2018 and it allows the users to download and upload videos. One can also interact with new people, share content, videos, Photos, Audio Clips, etc. Chingari is available in Telugu, Tamil, Punjabi, English, Hindi, Bangla, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada and Malayalam.

Rizzle: This is another alternative to TikTok and it has got more than 10 lakh downloads.

Dubsmash: This is a video sharing social media app and is available for Android as well as iOS. This is one of the best lyp-syncing video app in India. Users may pick and audio recording or sound bit from either films, shows, music, etc and can record their own video dubbing the piece of audio.