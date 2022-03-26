Know About India's First Ever Snow Marathon In Lahaul

India's first ever Snow Marathon is going to start on March 26th in Lahaul. The programme is being conducted in association with Reach India and Lahaul and Spiti administration. For the first time, India is going to organize a snow Marathon.

Lahaul and Spiti Deputy Commissioner Neeraj Kumar in a press conference at Palchan near Manali said that this is the first time that a snow marathon is being held in India. The snow marathon is quite challenging.

There are four categories in the Snow Marathon:

Full marathon covering a distance of 42 km

Half marathon covering a distance of 21 km

Half marathon covering a distance of 10km

Half marathon covering a distance of 5km

Know about the price details of Snow Marathon:

Full Marathon (42.195km) – Rs 5000

Half Marathon (21.095km) -Rs 2500

10K Race (10km) – Rs 1500

5K Race (5km) – Rs 1000

Joy Race (1km) – Rs 500

Know how to reach Lahaul?

One of the easiest ways to reach Lahaul is by air and the nearest airport is the Bhuntar Airport near Kullu. Go to Manali from Bhuntar and then go to Lahaul and Spiti Valley by bus or cab.

