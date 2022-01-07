Know About COVID-19 Restriction In South India

In India, the number of coronavirus cases going up, and the southern states of the country are reporting more Omicron cases. Kerala reported 50 new cases of Omicron on January 6th, taking the total to 280. Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Karnataka have reported Omicron cases. The governments of the aforementioned states have come up with news COVID rules and restrictions. Know about COVID curbs in the southern states

Karnataka:

There will be a night curfew in the state and it will be from 10 pm to 5 am. No Protests, rallies, or gatherings. Pubs, clubs, theatres, auditoriums, swimming pools, restaurants, hotels, cinema halls, and gyms will operate at 50 percent capacity. Not more than 200 people are allowed for marriage functions in open spaces and 100 people in closed places. All essential services will be allowed

Tamil Nadu:

Night curfew will be imposed in the state from 10 pm to 5 pm on weekdays and complete lockdown on Sunday. During the weekdays all shopping malls, commercial establishments, shops, and restaurants will operate with 50 percent capacity. All busses, trains, metros will operate at 50 percent occupancy. Temples, churches, places of worship will be closed for the public on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Kerala:

Night curfew is in place and the maximum number of people attending indoors is 75 and outdoors is 150.

Telangana:

Rallies, public meetings, and mass gatherings of all types including religious, political, and cultural are prohibited till January 10. No night curfew or weekend curfew in place. All educational institutions will be closed from January 8 to January 16.

Andhra Pradesh:

Andhra Pradesh government is taking all the measures to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state.

