Know About Babasaheb Purandare Who Dies At 99

Padma Vibhushan Babasaheb Purandare breathed his last at 5 AM on Monday at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune. He was 99 years old and on life support. The last rites of Babasaheb Purandare will be conducted at 10.30 am at Vaikunth crematorium in Pune.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray announced a state funeral for Babasaheb Purandare.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his Twitter and wrote, "I am pained beyond words. The demise of Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare leaves a major void in the world of history and culture. It is thanks to him that the coming generations will get further connected to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. His other works will also be remembered."

Know about Babasaheb Purandare:

Balwant Moreshwar Purandare known as Babasaheb Purandare, was an Indian writer, historian, and theatre personality from Maharashtra. His works are mostly related to the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the 17th-century founder of the Maratha Empire. Known for his popular play on Shivaji Jaanta Raja which was famous not only in Maharashtra but also in Andhra Pradesh and Goa.

He was awarded Maharashtra Bhushan Award, Maharashtra's highest civilian award in 2015, and also awarded with Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian award on 25 January 2019. Babasaheb Purandare also directed ‘Jaanta Raja’, a popular play on Chhatrapati’s life.

Babasaheb Purandare's Works:

Thinagya

Raja Shiva-Chatrapati

Kesari

