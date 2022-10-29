Knives Out Over TRS MLAs Poaching Issue, AAP Launches Verbal Attack Against Amit Shah

New Delhi: Raising the issue of poaching of TRS MLAs, Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday demanded the arrest of the Union Home Minister and also said he should be sacked if he was found involved in the matter.

During a press conference here, Delhi Deputy Minister Manish Sisodia played the audio tape of Moinabad farmhouse in Telangana meeting in which an alleged BJP man purportedly lured the MLAs from ruling TRS with money and also threatened them with investigation from central agencies like ED if they rejected his offer.

“In this audio, the BJP's dalal (broker) can be heard luring a (TRS) MLA to the BJP, saying they were also trying to poach 43 Delhi MLAs and that money had been kept aside for this purpose. He is also saying that he has spoken with Shah and BL Santosh,” AAP leader Sisodia said.

He also demanded that the Union Home Minister Amit Shah be arrested if his role was proved in the TRS MLAs poaching case. BJP has not reacted to the AAP leader’s verbal attack against Amit Shah.

Later, Sisodia claimed BJP ‘dalal’ (heard) in the audio clip was one of the three people arrested in Telangana MLAs horse trading charges.

Calling the audio tape as a ‘proof’ of the BJP’s conspiracy under the ‘Operation Lotus’, Sisodia said the Union Home Minister should be removed from the post and be questioned in the case.

क्या देश के गृह मंत्री MLA के व्यापार में लगे हैं? अगर Audio में जिन Shah की बात की है, वो देश के गृह मंत्री Amit Shah जी हैं तो ये देश के लिए बहुत ख़तरनाक बात है। सबसे पहले इसकी ED जांच हो और Amit Shah जी को तुरंत Arrest करना चाहिए। —Dy CM @msisodia pic.twitter.com/mTZ0qO9Ymm — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) October 29, 2022

“If it is Home Minister Amit Shah the BJP dalal is referring to, he should immediately be arrested and questioned,'' the Delhi deputy chief minister,” said.

It is worth mentioning here that the Cyberabad Police on Wednesday night raided a farmhouse on the outskirts of Hyderabad, and detained three people for allegedly attempting to poach TRS legislators. The arrested trio has been identified as Ramachandra Bharati, Nanda Kumar and Simhayaji Swamy. The ruling party MLAs were reportedly promised huge amounts if they switched loyalties.

