KM Hamasa Kunju, Former Deputy Speaker Of Kerala Assembly No More

Kerala Assembly former Deputy Speaker and senior leader of Indian Union Muslim League KM Hamsa Kunju passed away at 80 at his residence on Friday. sources said KM Hamasa Kunju died of a heart attack at around 9.30 PM on Thursday. He is survived by his wife and two children. KM Hamasa Kunju served in the Kerala Legislative Assembly and was its Deputy Speaker from 1982 to 1986.

Kunju entered political and trade union activities after completing his matriculation and, was the Mayor of Kochi for a period of two-and-a-half years from 1973. He had also been a member of the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation and a Greater Cochin Development Authority member.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the demise of Kunju. Vijayan recalled that Kunju highlighted the issues affecting the working class in the state Assembly as a legislator.