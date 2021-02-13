Kiss Day 2021: Wishes, WhatsApp, Facebook Messages, Quotes For Your Dear Ones

Just a day left for the 'Valentine's Day' and February 13 is celebrated as Kiss Day. Express your love towards your dear ones by kissing each other. Kissing is an expression of true love and affection.

Here are some of the quotes, wishes and messages for your dear ones.

Kissing you right on your lips is the best feeling of my life. Happy Kiss Day!

With a love-filled heart, I wanna wish you a Happy Kiss Day!

I feel right when you are by my side and I miss you when you don’t kiss me. Happy Kiss Day baby!

I wish when the sun meets the sky, your lips meet mine. Happy Kiss Day 2021!

Kiss me every day and every day I will fall for you even more. Happy Kiss Day 2021!

The moment my lips touch yours, I feel heavenly. Happy Kiss Day!

The moment we kiss each other is the moment I want to pause forever. Happy Kiss Day!

Let your lips touch mine and be grateful to God for giving us each other. Happy Kiss Day!

Kiss is the purest form of love, Happy Kiss Day!

A peck of kiss by you every morning brightens up my day. Happy Kiss Day love!

Quotes:

Soul meets soul on lover’s lips. Percy Bysshe Shelley

Never let a fool kiss you, or a kiss fools you. Joey Adams

I do not know how to kiss, or I would kiss you. Where do the noses go? Ingrid Bergman

Stolen kisses are always sweetest. Leigh Hunt

When I kiss you, I can taste your soul. Carrie Latet

Kissing is a means of getting two people so close together that they can’t see anything wrong with each other. Rene Yasenek

A kiss is a secret told to the mouth instead of the ear; kisses are the messengers of love and tenderness. Ingrid Bergman

Kiss me until I forget how terrified I am of everything wrong with my life. Beau Taplin

Close your eyes and I’ll kiss you; tomorrow I’ll miss you. Paul McCartney

WhatsApp status and facebook quotes: