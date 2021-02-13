Kiss Day 2021: Wishes, WhatsApp, Facebook Messages, Quotes For Your Dear Ones
Feb 13, 2021, 09:11 IST
Just a day left for the 'Valentine's Day' and February 13 is celebrated as Kiss Day. Express your love towards your dear ones by kissing each other. Kissing is an expression of true love and affection.
Here are some of the quotes, wishes and messages for your dear ones.
- Kissing you right on your lips is the best feeling of my life. Happy Kiss Day!
- With a love-filled heart, I wanna wish you a Happy Kiss Day!
- I feel right when you are by my side and I miss you when you don’t kiss me. Happy Kiss Day baby!
- I wish when the sun meets the sky, your lips meet mine. Happy Kiss Day 2021!
- Kiss me every day and every day I will fall for you even more. Happy Kiss Day 2021!
- The moment my lips touch yours, I feel heavenly. Happy Kiss Day!
- The moment we kiss each other is the moment I want to pause forever. Happy Kiss Day!
- Let your lips touch mine and be grateful to God for giving us each other. Happy Kiss Day!
- Kiss is the purest form of love, Happy Kiss Day!
- A peck of kiss by you every morning brightens up my day. Happy Kiss Day love!
Quotes:
- Soul meets soul on lover’s lips. Percy Bysshe Shelley
- Never let a fool kiss you, or a kiss fools you. Joey Adams
- I do not know how to kiss, or I would kiss you. Where do the noses go? Ingrid Bergman
- Stolen kisses are always sweetest. Leigh Hunt
- When I kiss you, I can taste your soul. Carrie Latet
- Kissing is a means of getting two people so close together that they can’t see anything wrong with each other. Rene Yasenek
- A kiss is a secret told to the mouth instead of the ear; kisses are the messengers of love and tenderness. Ingrid Bergman
- Kiss me until I forget how terrified I am of everything wrong with my life. Beau Taplin
- Close your eyes and I’ll kiss you; tomorrow I’ll miss you. Paul McCartney
WhatsApp status and facebook quotes:
- When your lips met mine it felt that I was in the air. Happy Kiss Day baby!
- You stole my heart when you stole that first kiss. Happy Kiss Day!
- The most important things in life can’t be seen but can only be felt. That’s why we close our eyes to feel the moment. Happy Kiss Day!
- Kissing is a means of getting two people close together! Happy Kiss Day 2021!
- I wish you were here to wipe my tears away, kiss me until I smile again and hold me until I fall asleep. I do miss you.
- The First Kiss Isn’t just a kiss, It's a memory of a lifetime. Happy Kiss Day 2021!
- The best kiss is the one which leaves you wanting for more. Happy Kiss Day!
- Love with one heart, kiss with two lips and say three things I love you. Happy Kiss Day 2021!
